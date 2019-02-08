‘Captain Marvel’ Gets Awesomely ’90s Throwback Website

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel hits theaters soon, and now it has a fantastic throwback 90s website for fans to enjoy.

The new website will take fans back to their 90s dial-up days with colorful fonts, blocky grey square buttons, and images and animations that you would typically find on an old GeoCities site. Animated ships and Captain Marvels adorn the home page, while that Skrull lady from the trailer pops up every so often on different parts of the screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The nostalgia loop goes further though, as when you go to the multimedia screen you’ll get two tiny boxes, one with images and the other with an old-school looking video player that plays the trailer. There’s also a find the Skrull game that asks whether the people in the image are human or Skrulls, and a guestbook that you can sign.

There’s also a top secret Nick Fury section, which has GIFs of him petting Goose. The words Top Secret are sprawled across a picture of Fury, so we’re not sure if this will change over time.

It’s an awesome way to tie-into the time period, and you can check it out here.

Fans have had plenty of cool throwbacks to the 90s in the first few trailers, including not only the style of the time but also Carol Danvers crashing into a BlockBuster video store in the very first trailer. We’ll no doubt see more by the time the movie ends, and we can’t wait to see what other easter eggs make it into the film.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!