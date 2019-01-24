‘Captain Marvel’ Atom Fan Screening Gets You Exclusive Content and Collectible

Captain Marvel is right around the corner, and now some fans can see the film before anyone else and net some cool swag and content at an exclusive Atom fan event.

Atom is holding an opening night fan event on Thursday, March 7th at 6 pm (local time), and you can see if a theater near you is participating right here. In addition to seeing the film an hour ahead of regular showtimes, attendees of the event will also see what’s being called introductory content before the film, content that will be viewed on screen for this event only.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans in attendance will also get complimentary concessions (which will vary depending on the theater) and viewers will also receive a collectible coin. Not bad for going to see a movie you were going to see anyway (I mean, you were going to see it right…RIGHT???), and you can check out the official description fo the event below.

“On March 7th, Captain Marvel fans can be among the first to experience the new Marvel Studios film at the Opening Night Fan Events. In addition to watching the film early, fans attending will receive a collectible coin and be given a special event only concessions offer.”

The tickets themselves will cost around $18.00 ($18.89 around here) but you can also purchase a ticket through Disney’s Movie Rewards program. Getting a ticket code will cost you 1400 points, so if you have some extra points just lying around this is the perfect reason to cash them in. You can find out more about that here.

Last we heard Captain Marvel was tracking for a $140 to $180 million dollar debut at the box office. That would put it in line with previous successful March debuts like Disney’s own Beauty and the Beast ($174.8 million), WB’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166 million), and Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games ($152.5 million), which is impressive company. It has a good shot at making it happen, and hopefully, Captain Marvel can get off to a soaring start.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8th, 2019.

Will you be heading to the Captain Marvel fan event? Let us know in the comments!