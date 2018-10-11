‘Avengers 4’ Fan Theory Imagines Tragic Fate for Captain Marvel

Marvel fans have high hopes for Captain Marvel when it comes to Avengers 4 and who can blame them. After all, she is the person that Nick Fury reached out to when people began to turn to dust after Thanos’ snap. However, one fan theory suggests that perhaps those hopes might be a little too high, imagining a very bleak fate for Carol Danvers.

In a new theory spotted over on Reddit, it’s suggested that Captain Marvel will meet the same fate as Fury and so many others across the universe when Thanos snaps his fingers and that, upon getting the pager message in a post-credits scene for Captain Marvel she, too, will then turn to dust with a screen going black as it did in Ant Man & The Wasp with the question “Captain Marvel will return…?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That kind of twist would be a massive shocker for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, but that much shock might just be why it works. Fans already have a lot of expectations for what Captain Marvel will mean for Avengers 4 and there are countless theories about the hero’s role in the upcoming film. With so many people thinking that it will be Captain Marvel who comes to defeat Thanos or even reverse the snap herself, having Carol herself blinked from existence would certainly leave fans scrambling to Avengers 4 even faster than they already would have.

Having a dusted Captain Marvel also wouldn’t rule out her appearing in Avengers 4, either. There are rumors that there will be time travel involved, meaning we could see her in the past or even see her restored should the original Avengers bring back those lost to Thanos’ “balancing”. There are also those who think that while Captain Marvel might start to be dusted like so many others, she also just might be powerful enough to stop it and save herself by “going Binary”.

Carol’s Binary form is one that originated during her time with the X-Men. In the Marvel Comics universe, the power-absorbing mutant Rogue stole Carol’s powers and Carol ended up staying with the X-Men for a while so that Professor X could figure out if there was a way to reverse it. However, during this time the X-Men and Carol ended up as captives of the alien race called the Brood. Subjected to experimentation by the Brood, potential power stored in Carole’s genes were unlocked, transforming her into Binary. While it’s not certain the Captain Marvel movie will explore Carol going Binary, there is a moment at the end of the trailer that shows her glowing with power — much like the effect that occurs when Carol absorbs enough energy to achieve Binary form in comics.

What do you think? Do you think Captain Marvel will be a victim of the snap? Will she be so powerful that she can resist it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.