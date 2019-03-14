Captain Marvel Makes Her ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Debut

Marvel fans already received the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame, though it didn’t feature Captain Marvel, but the newest footage from the film changes all that.

Captain Marvel released before Avengers: Endgame, but as most know it takes place back in the 1990s, and so the only tip we’ve had in the present regarding Captain Marvel came in the end credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War when Nick Fury used his crazy sci-fi pager to call her before he faded away and a brief Captain Marvel post-credits scene.

It seems she got the call though, and we finally get to see her in the same trailer as the remaining Avengers in this first teaser from the much-anticipated epic, one that will bring the first 10 years of Marvel Studios movie universe to a close. You can check out the screenshot from the trailer below.

Hopefully, Captain Marvel can help tip the balance against Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, as she will team up with the remaining Avengers that didn’t fade into dust. That includes Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, War Machine, Rocket Raccoon, Ant-Man, Okoye, and more. We for one can’t wait to see how that throwdown goes down.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

As for Captain Marvel, the movie follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters everywhere, while Avengers: Endgame hits on April 26th.