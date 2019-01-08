‘Captain Marvel’ Directors on How the Film Fits in the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Timeline

As we all know by now, the upcoming Captain Marvel solo movie takes place in the ’90s, a period of time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that really has yet to be explored. However, just because the film is turning back the clock on the current MCU timeline, don’t think that it can’t have some major implications on Avengers: Endgame.

Yes, Captain Marvel is the one who Nick Fury calls for help at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, but there could be more connections to the greater MCU in the fabric of the Captain Marvel movie itself. We got a hint of that in this week’s new trailer, where Nick Fury and Phil Coulson laid the groundwork for the original Avengers Initiative. As far as whether or not we could see this modern timeline appear somewhere in Captain Marvel, the directors were extremely careful not to spill the beans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an interview with Fandango, Captain Marvel directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden were asked about the possibility of Endgame events creeping into their film, and they didn’t take the bait.

“All we can say is this is a ’90s film, a ’90s period film. Where Sam Jackson is a younger version of Nick Fury.”

Fleck added, “And Tony Stark hasn’t figured out how to become Iron Man yet, so…”

No, this doesn’t offer any help toward figuring out how Captain Marvel will connect to Avengers: Endgame, but if you’ve paid attention to Marvel filmmaker code over the years, this response makes it sound an awful lot like something is going to happen. Most of the time, if one of these MCU directors is asked about something that isn’t true, they’ll shut it down pretty quickly. This franchise has been notorious for convincing folks that their standalone movies truly are standing alone, even when they’ve got some connective tissue.

An answer like this, one that is intentionally vague and misleading, makes us think there’s an Avengers-adjacent post-credits scene on the way. Carol Danvers getting a page, perhaps?

How do you think Captain Marvel will connect to Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8th.