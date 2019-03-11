Cosplay as Captain Marvel in Your Bathrobe and Slippers

What it lacks in accuracy, this Captain Marvel bathrobe and slippers combo more than makes up for in comfort. If only all cosplay could be this luxurious!

The officially licensed Captain Marvel bathrobe is available to pre-order right here for $46.99 with free shipping slated for June. The matching slippers are available here for $19.99 with free shipping. When they arrive, you should immediately draw a bath, turn off your pager, and treat yourself.

On a related note, Marvel, Adidas, and comic book artist Jen Bartel recently joined forces to release a pair of Captain Marvel shoes that look absolutely amazing. As you can see from the image above, Jen Bartel has done a wonderful job incorporating the Captain Marvel aesthetic into the design.

Sadly, they sold out in seconds when they were released last week, but you can still get them on eBay if you’re willing to pay the markup.

Finaly, Marvel and Merchoid recently unveiled a collection of limited edition Avengers jackets, and there’s still time to get a pre-order in for your favorite design. Keep in mind that only 1,963 units of each jacket will be produced in honor of the year that the first Avengers comic was released.

Each Avengers jacket is priced at $119.99 with free shipping slated for July you can shop them individually below:

• Avengers Team Jacket

• Thor Jacket

• Captain America Jacket

• Spider-Man / Iron Spider Jacket

• Black Panther Jacket

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. The synopsis reads:

“Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019. The official synopsis reads:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

