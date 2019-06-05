Captain Marvel’s Goose the Cat Gets The Spotlight In New Featurette

Goose was definitely a highlight of Captain Marvel, and the adorable cat even got his own behind the scenes featurette on the Captain Marvel home video release. As you can see in the featurette above, Hiss-Sterical Catittude puts Goose the Cat in the spotlight, showing how they filmed with him behind the scenes and even revealing some new concept art of Goose with Fury and the Tesseract as well as Goose being aimed at Talos like a weapon after their first meeting.

The featurette also goes on to explain that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige wanted more Goose in the film after seeing a first cut of it, and the part of Goose was brought to life by four cats over the course of the movie, though a cat named Reggie was the main star. We even see the little guy have to get that muzzle put on him after the Kree invade Mar-Vell’s ship towards the end of the movie, though it doesn’t hurt as much now that we know he gets his revenge on them.

You can check out the new featurette all about Goose in the video above and you can check out the deleted scenes available on the Captain Marvel Blu-ray below.

Deleted Scenes

“Who Do You Admire Above All Others?” – Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.

Starforce Recruits – Yon-Rogg lectures a roomful of students on the Kree’s mission to defend all nations from the scourge of the Skrulls.

Heading to Torfa – Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.

“What, No Smile?” – In this alternate version of a scene from the movie, Vers is consulting a map when she receives a dubious offer of assistance.

Black Box – Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.

Rookie Mistake – Novice S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital and Movies Anywhere now and hits Blu-ray on June 11th.