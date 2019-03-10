‘Captain Marvel’ Star Lee Pace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo

After making his silver screen debut in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) found himself back in theaters this weekend with the worldwide premiere of Captain Marvel. In honor of the launching of the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pace took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes photo of himself as he got ready to film his scenes of the movie.

WARNING: Minor spoilers for Captain Marvel up ahead. If you have yet to watch the box office smash, proceed with caution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ronan’s role was pretty minuscule when it came to Captain Marvel — at least much smaller than most thought. In the film, the Kree Accusers — a group which Ronan belongs to — served as the “bombers” of the Kree military.

They’d take their massive bomber ships and do everything in their power to try cleansing Skrulls from the universe. All in all, Pace’s Ronan was only visible via hologram in a few shots and was only seen in the flesh in one scene at the end of the movie.

Last year on a visit to the set of the film, Captain Marvel producer Jonathan Schwartz told ComicBook.com that the film was set to serve as somewhat of an origin story for the eventual Guardians villain.

“It’s an earlier version of Ronan, who has not become the radical zealot that we saw in Guardians of the Galaxy,” the producer said. “So he has his own station in Kree society, on Hala, and has his own role to play in the Kree military that intersects with Starforce in an interesting way.”

“Just like there’s a Nick Fury origin story buried in this movie,” Schwartz said. “Buried a little bit deeper is the Ronan origin story.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Were you disappointed with how little Ronan appeared in the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!