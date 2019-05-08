Captain Marvel Blu-ray and Digital Release Date Announced

Marvel fans can look forward to growing their home video collections in just a few weeks. Disney just revealed the release date for Captain Marvel hitting digital storefronts, Blu-ray, and DVD — and it won’t be long. Taking to the Marvel Studios social media accounts with a brand new promo of the film, the movie will be available before the end of the month.

Captain Marvel will be available on May 28th through digital vendors such as iTunes and Amazon. It will then arrive two weeks later on Blu-ray and DVD, dropping on June 11th. Check out the new promo in the video above:

The announcement also reveals some of the bonus features fans can expect when Captain Marvel is released, including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and something mysteriously referred to as “The Origin of Nick Fury.” It’s unclear if this is a featurette focused on Samuel L. Jackson’s journey in the MCU, or if this is possibly a revival of the “One Shot” short films from the early days of the franchise. The former seems much more likely…

Captain Marvel was a box office hit across the globe, grossing over $1 billion in its theatrical run (which has not yet ended) with another recent boost after the arrival of Avengers: Endgame.

Star Brie Larson expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play this role in such a high profile film, hoping that it opens more doors for women in Hollywood.

“I’m grateful to have broken this glass ceiling,” Larson explained at the Women of the World conference. “I don’t know why it was so hard for people to believe it could happen… I understand film history. …This weird idea that women maybe can’t open movies is bogus… “We have to break these boundaries. Whatever that currency is, I’m spending it. I’m not going to save it in an account. We need the change now.”

