‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Splits With Fiance

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and Phantom Planet musician Alex Greenwald have broken off their engagement, according to recent reports. In a story that broke earlier this evening, People reported the couple decided to split after an engagement that lasted nearly three years.

Though the couple started dating several years prior, Greenwald proposed to the budding Marvel Cinematic Universe star in May 2016. People says that even though the couple broke off the engagement, they remain close.

“They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close,” a source told People.

Having been thrust into the role of Carol Danvers’ the Academy Award-winning actor will be rather busy for the foreseeable future. In addition to her first solo film as the Air Force pilot-turned-alien-warrior, Larson is also set to appear in Avengers: Endgame.

With early tracking reporting that Captain Marvel is set to earn over $140 million in its opening weekend, it’s probably safe to say that the star will have a multiple-picture franchise of her own. Should the film, in fact, open at $140 million, it’d mark the second-highest opening for a solo franchise set in the MCU.

The only two Marvel Studios franchise debuts that earned more than $140m in their opening weekend are The Avengers ($207m) and the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther ($202m).

According to Larson, she doesn’t want fans to look at her film any differently just because it’s the first Marvel Studios film to feature a solo female lead.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Larson explained. “I’m kind of over the, ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel opens on March 8th while Avengers: Endgame flies into theaters on April 26th. Spider-Man: Far From Home debuts on July 5th, marking the end of Marvel Studios’ move slate this year.