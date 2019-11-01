Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Dressed as Britney Spears for Halloween

Yesterday was Halloween and many big names from the Marvel Cinematic Universe posted about the spookiest day of the year. Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) shared a special Halloween message, Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) posted pictures of folks dressed as his character, and Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) sent Halloween greetings to his fans. Another Marvel star to get in the spirit was Brie Larson, who made her debut as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel this year in Captain Marvel before teaming up with the others in Avengers: Endgame. The actor took to Instagram to share her Britney Spears costume, channeling the “Baby One More Time” music video from 1998.

View this post on Instagram @britneyspears 👋 A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Oct 31, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT

“@britneyspears 👋,” Larson wrote.

While Spears has yet to comment on the post, singer Mariah Carey did chime in:

“This is so good!,” she wrote.

In the spirit of Halloween, Larson also shared a young fan’s Captain Marvel costume on Twitter earlier this week.

In a recent interview with Variety, Larson was asked if she knows when she’ll be filming the talked-about Captain Marvel sequel, but the actress revealed that nothing is currently set in stone.

“No. I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting.” Larson explained. “I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be! And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour. But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job. I just feel like it’s been this incubation time. Whether it’s incubation because I’m developing projects, and also incubation myself, being, like: OK, I’m going to be turning 30. I’ve been working a lot. I need to just like change it up and see what’s there for me — see who I am now. And which ways that I want to grow.”

