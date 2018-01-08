Captain Marvel Brie Larson Poses With Rocket Raccoon

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson has finally crossed paths with Rocket Raccoon… kind of.

The actress was photographed holding a raccoon figure, teasing the highly anticipated crossover between her character and the rest of the Marvel faces calling the Marvel Cinematic Universe home. Check out the photo below!

Fans hoping to see Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel character will have to wait until her solo movie as she won’t be appearing in the massive Avengers: Infinity War movie. “She’s not in Avengers 3,” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com.

This does leave room for Captain Marvel to appear in the fourth Avengers film, which will follow the character’s standalone movie slated for early 2019. Details for the film have been kept quiet but a few were let out during the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic Con. Nick Fury will be a key player in Larson’s Captain Marvel, with the film “set in the early 1990’s. He will start the movie with both of his eyes, appearing a bit differently than the character audiences first met in the post credits scene of 2008’s Iron Man.

Given the fact that the Quantum-realm will play a role in both Ant-Man and The Wasp and Captain Marvel, both of which are films releasing between the two Avengers films, it is possible Scott Lang or a member of his Ant-Man team discover Captain Marvel locked away in the microscopic universe along with Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne ahead of her appearance in Avengers 4.

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 6, 2019.