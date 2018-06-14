Brie Larson Says ‘Captain Marvel’ Role Helped Her Learn She’s Stronger Than She Realized

Brie Larson is set to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with next year’s Captain Marvel. The actress was a fan-favorite choice for the role, with confirmation of the character pleasing fans around the world. The actress recently admitted that, through playing the character, she realized not only her physical strength, but seemingly her inner strength as well.

“My highest right now is 215 lbs. in deadlifts. 400 lb. hip thrusts,” Larson shared with Variety. “Being able to lift weight like that really changed my perspective and understanding of myself.”

She added, “I will say that I learned that I’m much stronger than I realize in playing her.”

The endeavor marks one of Olsen’s most physical roles in her career, having previously starred in more dramatic projects like Room and Short Term 12. Larson starred in the action-heavy Kong: Skull Island, though much of most characters’ screentime was spent running from massive CGI threats as opposed to physically confronting villains.

Carol Danvers has seen a massive resurgence in popularity in recent years thanks to compelling comic book storylines, making her one of the most popular heroes in the Marvel Universe. Despite that pressure, Larson fully embraced the exciting opportunity.

“I never make stuff with an expectation. I’ve learned a lot about myself and I feel super inspired by her,” the actress detailed of the role. “It’s only my hope that it’ll be that for others.”

This summer’s Ant-Man and the Wasp is the first instance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which a female hero’s name has been used in the title. Captain Marvel marks the first time a female Marvel hero takes center stage. While Wonder Woman was one of the biggest hits of 2017, Larson hopes the exposure of a Captain Marvel film helps open even more doors for women in Hollywood both on screen and off.

“All of this, boils down to more women with keys to power,” Larson divulged. “I want to be able to share it with others and make sure that as we move forward, there is inclusivity at the top.”

Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 9, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel on July 5, 2019 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

