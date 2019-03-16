‘Captain Marvel’: Brie Larson Thanks Fans For Supporting The Movie

Captain Marvel has gotten off to a fantastic start at the box office, taking in over $187 million stateside. Not only that, but Marvel fans have come out in droves to support the film not just with tickets (though they are buying plenty of those) but also with Cosplay, fan art, and sharing their favorite moments on social media. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson couldn’t be more thrilled with all the support, and she took to social media to share her thanks with the community that makes this all happen.

The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for Larson, who brought the MCU its first woman-led film. Larson took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with the fans who poured into theaters to watch it happen, and you can watch the full video of her message in the video above.

“Hello, um, I never really considered myself like a vlog talking to the camera phone person, but I just wanted to say thank you,” Larson said. “This last weekend was really special, and I know that not just me but so many other people from the cast and the crew, we’ve spent years and a lot of our time working on that film and bringing that story to life so I just wanted to say thank you.”



Larson wanted to make sure fans knew how appreciative she was of all they did to spread the word as well.

“I know that you know this or hope that you know this, but it’s not possible without you, and buying a movie ticket really is a vote,” Larson said. “It’s a way of vocalizing your feelings and I appreciate your passion and support, and to see you in the costume and writing about your favorite parts or the emotion that you felt in the theater feels incredibly validating.”

Fans have definitely embraced the film, which in addition to its $187 million domestic box office has added another $362 million internationally for a worldwide total of $550 million in under a week. Current estimates put it around $260 million domestically after this coming weekend (via Box Office Mojo), and it will add its last international opening this Friday in Japan.

It looks like Marvel has another winner on its hands, and fans will also get to see more Captain Marvel once Avengers: Endgame hits theaters.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

