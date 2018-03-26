‘Captain Marvel’: Brie Larson Shares Training Video

Marvel’s Captain Marvel movie officially kicked off production today and the film’s star, Brie Larson, marked the occasion by sharing a peek at how she’s gotten in shape for the titular role.

In a video shared to her Instagram account, Larson gave followers a look at some of the training she’s been doing to play Captain Marvel. The video shows Larson making five quick pull-ups look easy while also showing off her impressive back muscles.

But while Larson makes it look easy, her caption for the video explained that her superhero physique comes from hard work — nine months of it to be exact.

“Nine months of training really does some stuff to your body,” Larson wrote.

This training video comes on a day full of Captain Marvel news. With the production beginning today, fans also got a look at Larson in character as Air Force pilot Carol Danvers training with Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander, at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. But perhaps the most exciting news came in Marvel Studios‘ press release for the film. The release offered a story synopsis that reveals that Captain Marvel will explore Earth’s role in the Kree-Skrull war, but also revealed a couple of surprises. The press release revealed that Korath (Dijimon Hounsou) and Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) will both appear in the film as well as Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg). Coulson was last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in Marvel’s The Avengers where he was killed by Loki, his death giving the Avengers the motivation to work as a team.

You can check out the film’s full roster as well as general synopsis below.

“The film stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsoh, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.”

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.