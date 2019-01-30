‘Captain Marvel’ Challenge Raises Over $33K

The Captain Marvel Challenge didn’t get off to the fastest start, but things are picking up, and creator Frederick Joseph is celebrating the newest milestone.

In a recent interview, Joseph said that the Captain Marvel Challenge was moving along a bit slower than the Black Panther Challenge, which he also created. Since he spoke about that though the project has picked, as at the time of that interview the Captain Marvel Challenge had pulled in $29,455 thousand but now that has grown to $33,528 thousand.

That’s a big spike, and Joseph took to social media to thank the fans for all their work and donations, but things are just getting started.

“Y’all are amazing! We’ve raised over $30k to take children to see Marvel Studios‘ first woman led film, #CaptainMarvel! But we aren’t done, and we know you aren’t.

The Captain Marvel Challenge has already surpassed its goal of $20,000 but has a little catching up to do to mirror the 50,000 that challenge brought in. Still, there’s more than enough time to make that happen, as Cap doesn’t hit theaters until March 8th.

“Marvel has built up this world and coming into it is this woman, who is the most powerful person in their world,” Joseph told CNN. “In the era that we live in politically and socially, that says a lot and it means a lot, and it’s going to mean a lot for girls.”

At the moment the goal is to send 50,000 girls to theaters to go see Captain Marvel on opening day. Joseph thinks it’s also important for boys to see someone like Captain Marvel hit the big screen, though the campaign itself is focusing on girls.

“It is important that boys see women in these positive roles where they are represented as strong, bold, powerful and equal. Well, not only equal, sometimes just better,” Joseph told CNN. “But we’re specifically taking girls.”

You can check out the #CaptainMarvelChallenge right here.

Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 8th.