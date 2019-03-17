Early ‘Captain Marvel’ Concept Art Shows Vastly Different Look for Carol Danvers

Captain Marvel brings Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the film introduces Carol he’s a part of the alien military unit called Starforce. Thus she wears the Starforce uniform in the colors of the Kree Empire. Newly-revealed concept art from the film shows that Carol was early on meant to be a Kree Pilot, borrowing from her experience as an Air Force pilot on Earth. The concept art reveals a very different look for Carol than the one that ended up in the movie, adding flight-ready gear and crimson red to her costume, as seen below.

“Another early exploration for Vers (Carol Danvers) as an elite Kree pilot. For Captain Marvel the movie,” artist Aleksi Briclot writes on Instagram. “When I’m doing concept proposals I’m usually trying some iterations close to what we know and we see before about the character but also offering some weirder/fresher/surprising versions. This is certainly one.

“Here I was trying to hide the human root of the character like it’s looking like an alien and then Tadaaaa! It’s a human face! With Brie Larson feature! Basically, this approach is focusing on how to surprise the audience. To play with this and to create mystery. You know there is a lot in common between storytelling and magician tricks (think about Melies who was deeply interested in illusionism before doing cinema).”

If you’re interested in learning more about how to paint like the artists at Marvel Studios, you should check out How to Paint Characters the Marvel Studios Way. The book reveals the process of creating characters for the MCU as told by the artists. Here’s a description from Marvel:

“Within the stunning pages of this keepsake book, readers will learn these artists’ favorite tools of the trade, their tips for visual character development, their process of collaborating with filmmakers and other artists on the team, and the costume and props departments—and how it all comes together to create seamless film designs! Each five-ten page ‘character study’ will take readers on a step-by-step journey through the artist’s approach to bringing a specific hero or villain to life. Not only will readers get a sense of how each artist works, from their tools to their process, they’ll also get to see how a character’s design was created—from blank page to a final approval!”

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.