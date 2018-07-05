10 of the Fiercest Captain Marvel Cosplays

Captain Marvel will be hitting the big screen in 2019, but the cosplay community has been embracing Marvel’s Carol Danvers for quite a while now, and we’ve collected some of the best Cap cosplays around.

Captain Marvel will be played by Brie Larson in the upcoming Marvel Studios film, but we think you’ll agree that some of these images look straight from a movie set. Some go a bit brighter with the colors, some throw in jet fighters and effects, and others go for more down to earth surroundings, but they all seem to capture the essence of Carol Danvers perfectly.

We’ve already had a look at the suit Larson will wear in the film thanks to promo art, and while we hope to see official images soon, what we do know is we can’t wait to see the cosplay community embrace the movie costume like it has Carol’s look from the comics.

It is important to note that this list just includes cosplays based on Carol’s Captain Marvel look, so her original costume, Binary, or Ms. Marvel suits aren’t included.

While this list features 10 cosplays, there was one more we just had to get into the list, so we figured why not feature it right here?

This cosplay is from Yaro Jane Photography, who featured her daughter as Captain Marvel. The photos themselves were taken during a visit to the Air and Space Museum, a perfect backdrop for a Captain Marvel cosplay if we do say so ourselves. The results are amazing, and we figure Captain Marvel would definitely approve.

You can find Yaro Jane Photography’s work on Facebook, Instagram, and the official website.

A Peaceful Moment (Dangrrr Doll)

Sometimes a hero just needs to take a moment to breathe, and cosplayer Dangrrr Doll and photographer Kevinertia captured that moment beautifully in this gorgeous photo.

The photo shows Captain Marvel leaning up against a rail looking out into the distance in full costume. The photo is simply stunning, bringing out the vibrant colors of the costume while giving the moment a feeling of tranquility and contemplation.

You can find more of Dangrrr Doll’s work on Facebook, Instagram, Patreon, and Twitter.

You can find Kevinertia’s (Kevin Clark) work on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Ready for a Fight (Jaycee Cosplay)

Captain Marvel is always up to throw down if she has to, and this cosplay from Jaycee Cosplay and Cantera Image gives us a peek at what that will look like in live-action.

The suit itself is great, and Jaycee has a look on her face that would intimidate just about anyone. Throw in the cool energy blast effects and the airfield in the background and you’ve got yourself a mean Captain Marvel cosplay.

You can find Jaycee Cosplay on Facebook, Instagram, and StoreEnvy.

You can find Cantera Image on Facebook and Instagram.

A Captain You Can Believe In (CallMePowerGirl)

Captain Marvel commands the room as soon as she steps inside, and CallMePowerGirl (Liz Merlot) and DavidTheStrange captured that element of her character perfectly.

The photo work here is spectacular, bringing out the gorgeous colors from the suit, and this pose is very much in line with Captain Marvel covers from the comics. In short, we love it, and there’s more from the set on their personal pages.

You can find CallMePowerGirl on Facebook, Patreon, Twitter, and YouTube.

DavidTheStrange can be found on Instagram and Facebook.

A Captain Soars (Danielle DeNicola)

While Captain Marvel has been defending Earth the last few years from space, that doesn’t mean you won’t occasionally see her in the skies above your city.

If it looks half as stunning as this photo from Danielle DeNicola and David Love Photography, it will be a moment you won’t forget. The vibrant colors of her costume are a perfect contrast to the warm hues of the cityscape behind her and giving her the flight effect is just plain cool.

Danielle DeNicola can be found on Patreon, Facebook, and Instagram.

David Love Photography can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Patreon.

The Captain Is In (Maid Of Might)

We’ve seen some great Captain Marvel suits, but Maid of Might’s from RPC Studio might just be the best so far.

The suit isn’t as shiny as other suits, having a more film-like look to it. The suit’s colors shine brightly against the chaos of the background, and the comic style hair is icing on the cake.

One of the coolest parts about the cosplay is the action pose she’s striking with her fist coming towards the viewer, and all credit for that goes to photographer Pat Loika. All around a fantastic cosplay.

You can find Maid of Might on Instagram, Patreon, Facebook, and YouTube.

You can find Pat Loika’s work on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In the Clouds (Florencia Sofen)

Some of the best cosplays inject Captain Marvel’s Air Force background, and few do it as well as this one from Florencia Sofen and Rafael Ruiz-Davila.

The image you see above is actually one of the first photoshoots Sofen and Ruiz-Davila ever worked on together, which is impressive considering the final result. The costume is on the money, but it’s the pose and surroundings that make this a standout.

Sofen’s salute to her fellow pilots and the clouds below make this one of the coolest Captain Marvel cosplays around.

Florencia Sofen Cosplay can be found on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Patreon.

Rafael ‘Fali’ Ruiz-Davila’s work can be found on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Patreon.

Don’t Mess With Cap (Krystina Arielle)

Krystina Arielle’s Captain Marvel cosplay is fantastic on its own, but anytime you can work in an actual Carol quote into the mix you take it to another level.

As for the costume, we love it. It’s sleek but doesn’t lose the bold colors, and Arielle’s hair just sets everything off in an amazing way. Nels did a knock out job on the photo too, keeping the focus on the hero we know and love.

You can find Krystina Arielle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

You can find Nels on Instagram and Flickr.

Anjelica Waight can be found on Instagram and the official website.

A Sign of Hope (Asami Gate)

Sometimes people need a hero they can get behind and cheer, and Captain Marvel certainly fits that bill in this cosplay from Asami Gate, Dea Vesta Photo, and ilienerwise.

The photo features Asami Gate’s Captain Marvel (real name Julia Shuenkova) hovering above a crowd as confetti is thrown up against a beautiful blue sky. The costume is gorgeous, and we love that raised Hala Star. The energy effects are a nice bonus, all resulting in quite a cosplay.

You can find Asami Gate’s work on Instagram and Patreon.

Dea Vesta Photo can be found on Instagram and Facebook.

ilienerwise can be found on Instagram.

Amongst the Stars (Fairie Tails)

Anytime you can work a cover homage into your cosplay photo is a big plus, and this cosplay from Fairie Tails and Matt Barnes Photography has that in spades.

The lovely photo shows Carol soaring into space with energy blasts fully primed to make someone’s day much worse. She’s determined to drive back whatever is in her way, and it all adds to one epic photo.

You can find Fairie Tails on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

You can find Matt Barnes Photography on Facebook and on his official website.

The bodysuit was designed by Prime Props, while Catherine Holmes Photography helped with the photo. Rachel Massey also handled makeup on the shoot.

The Mighty Captain Marvel (Omg DJ Judy)

OMG DJ Judy looks like she stepped out of a comic book with this awesome cosplay project with Jay Tablante.

Carol can be seen soaring above the city below with fist raised and sash in the wind. She really does look as if she’s flying through the air, and the effects don’t remove all the textures in the costume. Well done team, well done.

As I’ve been sharing my cosplay today. Have me as #captainmarvel Photo thanks to @jaytablante! pic.twitter.com/ZgusgL9lvW — Judy is Traveling! Portland/LA ?? (@OMG_Dj_Judy) October 28, 2014

You can find OMG DJ Judy on Instagram and Twitter.

You can find Jason Tablante on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and the official website.