Captain Marvel Directors Reveal Alternate Take on Fury Finding out Talos’ Identity

The first Marvel Cinematic Universe film of 2019, Captain Marvel, is finally available to own on Blu-ray and DVD, and the new product comes with tons of fun and interesting bonus features. The film’s directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, recorded a commentary for the movie, and they’ve shed some light on much of their filmmaking and decision process. The directors shared a lot of information about the movie’s Skrulls, including an alternate idea on how Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) was going to discover Talos (Ben Mendelsohn)’s identity.

“We talked a lot about different ways Fury could realize that his boss was a Skrull and one of the ways that didn’t end up in the movie but i kind of have certain fondness for was that Keller’s shoe would be untied and Nick Fury would point it out and the Skrull wouldn’t know how to tie a shoelace, because shoelaces are weirdly complicated and not obvious, especially to a Skrull that doesn’t need that, you know, has more advanced technology.”

During the commentary, Boden and Fleck also talked about the inspiration behind the Skrulls camouflage, and the decision to make the Skrulls good guys. This was a fun twist for Marvel fans, who are used to the Skrulls being villains in the comics. Skrulls were always considered an “invasive and destabilizing force” due to the fact that they are known for invading planets and using their shapeshifting abilities to infiltrate worlds. However, in the new film, they were merely victims of the Kree.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Annette Bening (Dr. Wendy Lawson), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Akira Akbar (Monica Rameau), Algenis Perez Soto (Att-Lass), Rune Temte (Bron-Char), McKenna Grace (Young Carol), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Yon-Rogg).

Captain Marvel is officially available for home viewing. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in most theaters, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which lands on the big screen on July 2nd.