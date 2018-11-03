Captain Marvel Joining Disney Cruise Lines

With her solo movie on the horizon, Travel Pulse is reporting that Captain Marvel will be added to the roster of characters aboard various Disney Cruise Line sailings starting next year.

According to Travel Pulse, Captain Marvel will be one of the characters aboard Disney Magic sailings setting out to sea from Miami between January 6 and March 6. Carol Danvers is expected to join a cast of other heroes and villains including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Loki, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange.

In addition to being able to interact with their favorite Marvel characters, each voyage includes on-board entertainment included a deck show spectacular, themed youth activities, and unique food and beverage offerings.

The fan-favorite character makes her live-action debut in Marvel Studios‘ Captain Marvel next February. Brie Larson — the actor behind the film’s titular role — has been called “absolutely magnificent” by co-stars.

“Yes, it’s been reported I’m playing Mar-Vell,” Law said. “I’m not going to confirm or deny that. It’s been a very interesting experience. Brie Larson has approached it with incredible dedication and devotion. She really turned out a wonderful performance — fun and feisty and smart. I think she’s going to be absolutely magnificent.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, on the other hand, says that Larson’s Carol Danvers will be a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.

“I mean, all of the things you’ve seen throughout Phases 1 and 2 and now through much of 3, the new characters always are important going forward in driving, shaping the future of the MCU,” Feige told ComicBook.com. “I think it would be amazing, another 10 years; another 20 films or so. We only focus on one step at a time but that’s all about continuing to surprise with the stories, go unexpected places, continue to play with new, fresh, unexpected genres and then introduce characters that people might have heard of or a beloved big fan base like Captain Marvel or characters like Guardians where before we made that, people had never even heard of them.”

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.