Captain Marvel: Does Carol’s Cat Make An Appearance on the Movie Poster?

Fans are still trying to process the first official Captain Marvel trailer, but that might have caused them to miss a wonderful little surprise in the Captain Marvel poster.

The first official poster has been released alongside the trailer, and it’s as stunning as you’d expect. Brie Larson stands in the middle in full Captain Marvel glory, but if you look over to the bottom left corner of the poster you’ll notice she isn’t alone. At first, it might appear to be a teddy bear or just an item on the floor, but if you look closely there seems to be a cat standing off to the side, and if it is that is none other than Carol Danver’s adorable cat Chewie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, to be exact, it would be her Flerken Chewie, but we’re still not sure if that will end up making it into the movie.

You might be wondering where the term Flerken comes in, and that’s a longer story. At one point in the books, Captain Marvel heads off into space to run the Alpha Flight space station and ends up taking Chewie with her. Eventually, they encounter the Guardians of the Galaxy, and to say Rocket Raccoon loses his mind when he sees Chewie is an understatement. After literally trying to kill her Captain Marvel gets him to back off, but he keeps saying that the cat is actually part of a species known as Flerken, who happen to take the form of cats.

That is until they’re threatened. Once that happens they can be immensely deadly thanks to their ability to retain just about anything in little pocket-sized dimensions. That means when confronted they can pull out jagged teeth, crazy tentacles, and more, and Chewie’s done all of that and more to defend Captain Marvel.

Despite the tentacles thing, Chewie is pretty adorable, and we’re happy to see he included in the film, even if some of the comic aspects are left out. Still, would love to see her called a Flerken before the credits roll, as that would just make our day.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.