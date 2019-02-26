‘Captain Marvel’: Falling Down From Space TV Spot Released

Captain Marvel is no stranger to defying the odds, and the newest TV spot spotlights the character’s endless will to keep fighting.

The newest footage from Captain Marvel gives us an extended glimpse of the battle amongst the stars, as Captain Marvel looks to be taking on a barrage of Kree or Skrull ships. At one point we see her facing the camera as she falls from the sky, but her eyes open and glow before she hits the ground.

She stops in mid-air and then blasts off once again towards the battle, and heaven help whoever ends up getting in her way.

We also see more of her and Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau, with Maria describing how Carol was lethal before she gained her powerful abilities, and we happen to agree.

You can check out the new clip in the video above.

Maria and Carol’s relationship is going to be an important one in the film and during ComicBook.com’s recent trip to the set we had the chance to speak to Lynch about how Maria deals with her previously assumed dead friend returning with powers.

“Her and Brie’s [Larson] character Carol Danvers are very close friends, they’re best friends, in fact,” Lynch told ComicBook.com. “She had to go through a lot of grief when Carol disappeared and then suddenly she’s back, and she has to kind of reverse that grief and make it work for this, picking up of a friendship, which is kind of strange but ends up really beautifully. She’s just an incredible character to play. It’s nice to see someone on the page who doesn’t yet have a fully fleshed personality and who you can then inject wherever you want to. And that’s quite a treat, for a Marvel character, you know?”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

