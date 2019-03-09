‘Captain Marvel’ Fan Notices Hilarious ‘Avengers’ Easter Egg

Captain Marvel finally hit theaters this week, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have taken to the Internet to discuss the new film. One fan on Reddit noticed a callback to a hilarious moment from The Avengers.

Warning: Captain Marvel Spoilers Ahead…

If you’ve seen the film, you know its breakout star is Goose the cat, who is revealed to be a Flerken (aliens that happen to resemble cats) during the movie. There’s an epic moment in the film where Goose unleashes his horrifying true self and swallows up the Tesseract, an important item that has had a long history within the MCU.

Well, Goose isn’t the first character to suggest swallowing the cosmic cube. If you recall, Bruce Banner/The Hulk jokingly asked Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow if Nick Fury wanted him to swallow it back when she was recruiting him in The Avengers.



“Wait a minute…,” u/CobaltPanther writes.

As you can see, Natasha shows Bruce an image and says, “This is the Tesseract, it has the potential energy to wipe out the planet.” Bruce replies, “What does Fury want me to do, swallow it?”

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly enjoying the comparison.

“Im calling it. Goose will barf up Scott from the Quantum Realm and then swallow Thanos whole,” u/AmIDrJekyll joked.

“Son of a… Their directors of continuity better be receiving top f–king dollar for this type of thing. Simply swimming in praise. They’re the real heroes of the MCU,” u/Nicanoru replied.

“In all fairness, swallowing an infinity stone goes all the way back to the Infinite Gauntlet comic, so there’s been precedent to do something like that for a while. It was Drax in the comic,” u/QuintonFrey explained.

“Marvel studios playing the long game,” u/YouStas91 added.

