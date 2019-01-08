Marvel Studios Producer on Why ‘Captain Marvel’ is Marvel’s First Female-Led Movie

Marvel Studios has just about mastered the art of debuting superheroes, but the company has courted few as hyped as Captain Marvel. This year, Carol Danvers will finally hit up theaters in a solo project that will be the MCU’s first female-led title, and a recent interview revealed why Captain Marvel was chosen to usher in that era.

Not long ago, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with executive producer Jonathan Schwartz during a set visit for Captain Marvel. It was there the creator admitted Carol’s strong shoulders made her an easy pick to lead Marvel’s growing female ensemble.

“I think if you’re going to put that on anybody’s shoulders, Carol’s are the strongest,” Schwartz said.

“She was always a character that excited us from the comic books. In all the mythology and all the characters we had to draw from, she always kept rising to the top. Her powers are super-cool, her story’s super-cool, the world she gets to take part in is super-cool. And that sort of all goes into the calculus of what the next movie going to be.”

Carol might not have been a character casual fans know by name, but her entry into the MCU is expected to bolster her reputation plenty. Not only has Marvel Studios received nothing but love for Captain Marvel’s trailers, but Brie Larson has become one of the character’s top advocates. The award-winning actress stands as a firm Carol Corps stan, but she has said she hopes Captain Marvel’s merit is not tied too closely to its groundbreaking female lead.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Larson said during a previous set visit.

“I’m kind of over the, ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019.