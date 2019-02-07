‘Captain Marvel’ Gets A Funko Trailer With Adorable Goose The Cat Cameo

Captain Marvel can’t get here soon enough, but this delightful new Captain Marvel Funko trailer should help to make the wait a bit easier.

The new trailer shows Maria Rambeau soaring high in the sky in her jet, but as she enjoys the beautiful skies something rockets past her, which we learn to be Captain Marvel. Cap waves to her friend and soars even higher, but Maria is up for the challenge. She then catches up with Carol but then Carol turns up the boosters and jets forward, eventually landing on the ground and striking a pose.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s there that she’s greeted by Nick Fury holding the adorable Goose the cat. The cat notices the camera on the ground by Cap’s foot and starts meowing. He lets her down to investigate, and you slowly see Goose approach the camera, eventually taking up half of it as she purrs and knocks it over.

So yeah, adorable, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above.

“Captain Marvel Goes Higher, Further, Faster! @captainmarvel #CaptainMarvel #FunkoWomenOfPower”

Funko currently has several Captain Marvel products for fans to collect, including the upcoming Captain Marvel Collector Corps Box, which has an exclusive POP and several other Cap Marvel themed items. You can check that out here, and the official description can be found below.

“Join the Marvel-ous Carol Danvers on the quest of a lifetime with the Captain Marvel Collector Corps subscription box. Join Starforce, save the earth and meet Captain Marvel’s fierce and adorable companions including former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury and the feline Goose. Travel higher, further and faster than any fan has gone before.

Fun in every box:

Box contents change with every theme and may not include a t-shirt

4 to 6 collectibles in every box, including an exclusive vinyl Pop!

Different Marvel characters featured in every bi-monthly box

Thoughtfully curated boxes by fans for fans

Limited to 3 boxes per customer”

You can also check out several of the current Funko POPs up for order on Entertainment Earth and Amazon, which include Talos, Captain Marvel, Yon-Rogg, Nick Fury, Carol on her motorcycle, and of course Goose, along with several others.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

——

In this episode of ComicBook Nation (subscribe here), The Walking Dead gets a new lease on life; we need to find a new Wolverine for the MCU; we break down all those new Super Bowl trailers, and actually talk about some comic books.