Captain Marvel Composer Reveals Goose Had His Own Theme In The Movie

Composer Pinar Toprak created a fantastic score for Captain Marvel, though if you look at the soundtrack there is one thing missing at first glance. One of the highlights of Captain Marvel happened to be Goose the Cat, who delighted fans pretty much every time he was on camera. That said, he didn’t receive a sweeping them that we noticed, so when ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Toprak about all things Captain Marvel we definitely asked if he did have a theme at one point. While he didn’t have a full theme, that doesn’t mean he didn’t have his own special introduction.

“There’s actually a little sound for Goose,” Toprak said. “It was a heavy flutter tongue flute every time we saw Goose. It almost sounded like a flurry. So we have a little bit, it’s not a deeply melodic motif, but there is a certain sound thing that every time we see Goose, we hear. It’s cute, yeah.”

Now that the movie’s on digital you can go back and listen for that specific sound to your heart’s content, and you can also watch Goose’s scenes knowing it took four different cats to bring him to life according to Captain Marvel producer Jonathan Schwartz, and all of them have very different personalities.

“Goose is played by a team of four cats who all have their own specialty,” Schwartz explained. “There’s Reggie, there’s Archie, there’s Rizzo, and there’s Gonzo. They’re an A-team of cats who can all do one trick—because you can’t teach cats to do that much.”

“I learned all about cats during the course of this movie.” Schwartz said. “One of them is the face cat, a pretty cat—that’s Reggie. One of them is the holding cat, who only can be held. One of them is the nuzzling cat who will walk up to your leg and nuzzle it. And one of them is the cat who will paw you.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

