Marvel Rivals New Big Head Mode Gives Players Free Rewards

Marvel Rivals is launching its newest game mode and players will need to make big brain plays if they want to score free rewards. The Giant-Size Brain Blast is a new limited-time game mode that will launch in two rounds. Players will be able to earn unique rewards based on the characters they play and how well they play them. While most rewards are exclusive to top-placing players, all players who participate can earn a free reward. This will introduce a bit of mind games that seem appropriate for this game mode. Players don’t have long to wait, as NetEase is adding the game mode on April 25th and it will continue throughout May.

Regarding Marvel Rivals’ Giant-Size Brain Blast rewards, players will have two opportunities to earn these. Both round one, beginning on April 25th, and round two, beginning on May 2nd, will give unique rewards to players who complete 10 matches in this mode. Players who are in the top 500, top 100, and top 10 for each hero on the final leaderboard will receive an exclusive title reward.

Introducing Giant-Size Brain Blast, the most mind-blowing mode in Marvel Rivals! Get in, get huge, and get your name on that leaderboard. Score free event-exclusive titles and an emote just for playing.



🎁 Starting April 25, everyone's rocking…

In Giant-Size Brain Blast, every character in Marvel Rivals will have an extra large noggin, making headshots easier than ever. Black Widow, Namor, and Hela will have a lot more fun lining up these deadly shots. Players may even be able to hit Spider-Man before he can swing away. One thing is for sure, Jeff the Land Shark’s head is going to be absolutely massive.

While players will most likely use their best Marvel Rivals character, there is the option of choosing some of the least players heroes and villains in hopes you can sneak in these top spots due to no one else player the character. Regardless, players should boot into Marvel Rivals’ Giant-Size Brain Blast to ensure they get the free emote and more.