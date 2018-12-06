Is ‘Captain Marvel’s Cat How Fury Loses His Eye?

A new Captain Marvel trailer was released tonight, and fans were excited to see more of the highly-anticipated upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Packed with new details about Carol Danvers’ origin story, there is a lot for fans to get excited about but one moment of the trailer has people wondering if the film is foreshadowing how Nick Fury loses his eye.

You see, the trailer features Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) having a moment with Carol’s (Brie Larson) cat, Goose and it turns out that Fury is very much a cat person — something that surprised fans on social media. However, despite the charming and touching moment many fans wondered if it’s Goose who will ultimately cost Fury his eye and while that would certainly be a sad turn considering how happy he is petting Goose in the trailer, it’s actually not impossible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You see, in comics Carol’s cat is named Chewie and, well, Chewie isn’t exactly a cat. She’s something called a Flerken. In comics, Carol heads off into space to run the Alpha Flight space station and Chewie ends up going along for the ride. As the story goes on, they encounter the Guardians of the Galaxy and Rocket Raccoon, upon seeing Chewie, full-on loses it. Rocket literally attempts to kill poor Chewie and while Captain Marvel stops him, Rocket keeps insisting that Chewie is a Flerken — a dangerous alien species that takes the form of common housecats.

Turns out? Chewie really is a Flerken. She can sprout tentacles and tiny pocket universes when threatened and is all around pretty fierce. She’s also very loyal to Carol and those she cares about which is why it isn’t too hard to believe that Goose — if she is a Flerken like Chewie — could be responsible for partially blinding Fury. Should Goose think Fury is threatening or hurting Carol, she might attack.

Of course, given how much Fury seems to like Goose there is another possibility: maybe Fury loses his eye defending Goose. Fury is a cat person, after all.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.