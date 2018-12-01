‘Captain Marvel’ Hot Wheels Car Showing Up In Stores

The Captain Marvel promotional blitz is slowly starting to roll out, and one of the earliest examples of that is in a new Hot Wheels character car that you can get your hands on now.

Mattel’s popular Hot Wheels line has a new lineup of character cars based on Marvel heroes, and included in that line is a Captain Marvel car. The racer is sleek with a gold roof and wheels along with the blue and red color scheme. The packaging of the other characters is either based on their comic incarnations or on the recently released Into The Spider-Verse, but Captain Marvel’s is based fully on the movie version starring Brie Larson, who graces the car’s packaging as well.

We’ve got our first look at the new car thanks to Orange Track DieCast contributor Tim Callo, and you can see the photo of his entire haul below.

Callo also grabbed several other new Marvel character cars, including Miles Morales (Spider-Verse), Peter Parker (Spider-Verse), Hulk, Iron Man, Black Panther, and Baby Groot, who might have the best car of the bunch.

Expect plenty of other merchandise featuring the character to hit stores in the coming months ahead of the film’s March release, as more and more people become familiar with the character. Hasbro will also be releasing a new set of Marvel Legends based on the film, and Funko has a line of POPs and other figures ready to go as well. Hopefully, we’ll get bigger glimpses of all those releases sooner than later.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.