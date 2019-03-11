‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory May Reveal How Captain Marvel Gets Her Name

Now that the premiere of Captain Marvel has come and passed, fans are still left to wonder when and where Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) will pick up her superhero mantle. One interesting fan theory might have it all figured out.

Heads up! Captain Marvel spoilers incoming. Proceed with caution if you have yet to see the latest film from Marvel Studios.

If you’ve seen Captain Marvel, you’ll know by now, that at no point throughout the movie, was Danvers referred to by her name superhero name Captain Marvel. In a theory shared earlier today by /u/swayde620, Danvers could very well end up picking up the name in April’s Avengers: Endgame.

How? It will could end up being similar to how she transforms from Ms. Marvel to Captain Marvel in the comics. While the theory isn’t an exact adaptation of comics, it does sport a similar path. The theorist hypothesizes — like many others before — that Captain America (Chris Evans) will end up sacrificing himself in an attempt to restore the world as it was before Avengers: Infinity War.

Because of his selfless sacrifice, Danvers will choose to take the Captain part of his name and combine it with the “proper” version of Mar-Vell(Annette Bening), as a nod to her late mentor.

While Captain America didn’t have to sacrifice himself in the comics in order for Danvers to pick up the Captain Marvel mantle, the Super Soldier was instrumental in convincing her to follow in the footsteps of Mar-Vell who had also passed away sometime earlier.

It should be noted that even should Danvers pick up a superhero name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s likely not going to be something people call her by every time they see her. More often than not, the heroes in the MCU are called by their first or last names and not the codenames they go by.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th while Spider-Man: Far From Home will swing into theaters July 5th.

How do you think Captain Marvel will get her superhero moniker? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

