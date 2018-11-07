‘Captain Marvel’s Jude Law Reveals Marvel’s Intense Security Around His Secret Role

When Captain Marvel premieres next year, it will introduce and bring back many popular characters from the pages of the comic books. It will also be Jude Law‘s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who will be playing… we don’t know.

Many people speculate that Law is portraying the original Captain Marvel, the Kree warrior Mar-Vell. Unfortunately, he can’t confirm or deny those rumors. Law appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and addressed the intense secrecy surrounding his Marvel Studios role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I thought you were Mar-Vell,” Colbert said to his guest. “You are not Mar-Vell.”

“I can’t tell you who I am, nice try,” Law responded.

The actor went on to talk about the need to keep spoilers and how intense it is between the Fantastic Beasts franchise, in which he plays Albus Dumbledore, and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think it might be this British-American difference. With Fantastic Beasts, they’re like ‘We assume you’re not going to give away any of these secrets. And if you do, we’re going to tell you not to again and we may quietly kill you.’

“In Marvel, it’s like, ‘DON’T YOU F****** EVER TELL ANYBODY ABOUT THIS!’”

Law then revealed a story about the production of Captain Marvel, providing an example of how protective Marvel Studios gets of their movies.

“There was a guy hired, I promise you, on set. I would step out, they would say ‘Mr. Law, we’re ready for you.’ And you would step out in your suit and they’d be like, ‘PUT THE CLOAK ON! PUT THE CLOAK ON! HIDE! PUT THE HOOD ON!’

“My children visited the set. They were running, going ‘SIGN THE NDAs! WHO ARE THESE GUYS?’ It was tight and scary.”

Law’s co-star Brie Larson also spoke about the secrecy on Sirius XM. She revealed that many of her colleagues didn’t know she was cast in the role until she appeared alongside them at the Hall H panel for San Diego Comic-Con.

“I think people, and I don’t know, with my very brief experience, my main experience was at ComicCon with the announcement, and I was backstage in the holding area, chatting” said Larson. “I was out of my mind like ‘I’m talking to Tilda Swinton, I’m talking to the new Spider-Man, I’m so amazed.’ And all of them were like ‘So what movie are you here for? Are you like lost, or are you supposed to be in a different hall?’ I was like ‘Oh no, I’m like part of this now, surprise!’ And none of them knew. So I think that says something to like just what’s happening behind all of this that it’s magical. I feel like I’ve fallen down this magical hole of mystery that I don’t know what’s happening.”

We’ll all learn the secrets of the new Captain Marvel movie when it premieres in theaters on March 8th.