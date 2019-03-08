‘Captain Marvel’: Kelly Sue DeConnick Cameo Revealed

Now that Captain Marvel has arrived in theaters, audiences across the world are basking in the presence of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Not only did Danvers herself zoom onto the silver screen, but her debut movie also featured a cameo from the late Stan Lee and a quick shot of fan-favorite Captain Marvel comic book writer Kelly Sue DeConnick.

Just a heads up — Captain Marvel spoilers up ahead. Proceed with caution if you have yet to see the movie.

DeConnick’s cameo in the film comes shortly after Lee’s — they’re practically in the same scene, in fact. After Danvers loses track of the Skrulls on the elevated train, she wonders around aimlessly on the train platform in the middle of the train station.

It’s there on the platform that Danvers brushes by a commuter played by DeConnick, who’s rushing to get on the train. It was a very quick cameo, but fans won’t be able to miss the creator. Captain Marvel fans will recognize DeConnick as the creator — along with Dexter Soy — responsible for turning Danvers from Ms. Marvel into Captain Marvel.

When ComicBook.com visited the set of Captain Marvel last year, Larson admitted she was so starstruck when meeting DeConnick she was afraid of passing out.

“Oh gosh. I have to admit that talking with her was so surreal,” Larson told ComicBook.com. “I feel like I just blacked out. I felt really nervous because it’s this thing that, this woman that she created, that I feel very certain she knows way better than I do. I just was so honored to receive her blessing and to see how excited she was. And that felt like a relief to me. Because she pushed this forward, you know? We wouldn’t be here without her, really. And I’m so grateful for that character that she created, and now we’re just kind of following the breadcrumb trail that she made, you know?”

