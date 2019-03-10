‘Captain Marvel’: Kevin Feige on the Post-Credits Scenes and Setting up ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The events of Captain Marvel provided Marvel Cinematic Universe fans their first look at the ongoing conflict between the Kree and the Skrull, but it also set up the future of the franchise in a major way.

Viewers get a taste of what’s to come in the MCU thanks to the film’s post-credits scenes, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed why they were included in Captain Marvel.

Warning: Major spoilers for Captain Marvel below.

The first stinger shows a meeting fans have been dying to see ever since the film was first announced; the meeting between Carol Danvers and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In the scene, Bruce Banner, Captain America, War Machine, and Black Widow have recovered Nick Fury’s intergalactic pager from Avengers: Infinity War and are powering it in their facility at the compound.

Natasha understands its importance, because using it was possibly the last thing Fury did before turning to dust, and she’s eager to see who is on the other end. The group turns around, only to find Carol Danvers right in front of them, asking “Where’s Fury?” The text then reads, Captain Marvel will return in Avengers: Endgame.

Feige told Entertainment Weekly that Joe and Anthony Russo directed that scene during Avengers: Endgame, and that the plan was to bring Carol Danvers into the fold by showing “that call being made in the tag of Infinity War, and then seeing that call answered in a surprising, unexpected way in Captain Marvel.”

“One of the great things about introducing a new character is the anticipation of getting to see their interactions with existing characters,” added Feige.

It’s likely Avengers: Endgame will follow the same route as Doctor Strange / Thor: Ragnarok and Ant-Man / Captain America: Civil War, using those scenes to tease a longer version that will provide more context.

Either way, we’ve now seen Captain Marvel’s first encounter with the Avengers, and now the wait for April 26th just became a lot harder.

There’s also another tag with the infamous scene-stealing flerken known as Goose, in which the alien feline coughs up the film’s Maguffin, revealing how the Tesseract came to be in Nick Fury’s possession. Feige said that directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck understood that the flerken was going to be in the film from day one.

“In the early days on the movie, we’d go, ‘Well, we know there’s Carol Danvers, and we know there’s the cat. Let’s fill in the rest,’” Feige said with a laugh.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters.

