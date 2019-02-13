‘Captain Marvel’: Kevin Feige Explains Why They Didn’t Go With Character’s Revealing Costumes

Brie Larson will be taking on the role of Captain Marvel in Marvel Studios‘ newest film, and there’s a reason why she is in the new costume and not one of the more classic looks from the character’s past.

Since Carol Danvers took on the Captain Marvel mantle she’s adopted the blue, red, and gold color scheme of Mar-Vell, and the suit has become the new standard for the character. That said there are many who either appreciate Carol’s past costumes during her Ms. Marvel days or outright prefer them, but Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige recently explained why those looks did not make the cut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If you look at the comics, the further you go back, the less clothes Carol Danvers seems to be wearing,” Feige told THR. “Oftentimes it’s a one-piece bathing suit basically, with outrageous comic proportions. … Brie pointed it out on the wall, and we went, ‘Yeah … just so you know, that’s not what we’re doing.’ She goes, ‘OK. I didn’t think so, but I’m glad you said that.’”

When Ms. Marvel started in her own series she adopted a similar color scheme to Mar-Vell (or Captain Marvel of the time). While the colors were there, the material was not, with a large cutout in the suit exposing her much of her midriff and barely any material on her back, as well as briefs and nothing covering her legs save for some boots.

She would eventually get a new costume that became the defacto standard for quite some time, a black swimsuit number that featured a yellow lightning bolt and a red sash, with thigh high boots. This didn’t reveal as much skin as the original suit but still showed off a lot in comparison to her current costume.

The Captain Marvel days brought with them a full costume, where she’s completely covered save for her mask at times, but she also has a helmet that she can activate at any time. We’ve come a long way since those early days, and with Captain Marvel about to hit theaters, the future for the character looks quite bright indeed.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.