‘Captain Marvel’: Lashana Lynch Replacing DeWanda Wise

It looks like Lashana Lynch is set to join the MCU.

Lynch is in final negotiations to take DeWanda Wise’s place in Captain Marvel, a part that Wise had to drop out of due to a scheduling conflict (via THR). Wise is set to film the second season of Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, and won’t be available for Captain Marvel, so Lynch, who is known for her role in Star-Crossed (as well as being a Shondaland alum) is set to take over in her stead.

It wasn’t announced at the time who Wise would be playing, but early thoughts were Monica Rambeau. That hasn’t been confirmed mind you, and honestly not much else is known besides the involvement of the Skrulls and the film’s 1990 time period.

The biggest glimpse fans have had so far of the film took place last month, which featured star Brie Larson in full costume. The suit got a lot of people talking, especially since it featured a green color scheme. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige gave his thoughts on the reaction to the suit, as well as photos getting out from the set in general.

“If you want to film out in public — and Captain Marvel has a lot of scenes that will be shot on location — it’s gonna happen,” he said. “Everything is filmed [by paparazzi] nowadays, so years ago, we decided, ‘If it’s gonna happen, let it happen.’ Most people are savvy enough to know they’re looking at a behind-the-scenes photo, completely out of context. So we don’t do things like rush photos. We released some concept art of her with different colors. People online have correctly identified what’s going on there.”

Marvel brought on directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, responsible for Half Nelson and Mississipi Grind. They’ve also brought on actors like Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, GemmaChan, and Samuel L. Jackson to round out the cast.

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.