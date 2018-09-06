‘Captain Marvel’ Reveals First-Look At Maria Rambeau

Captain Marvel is coming at fans with some big reveals today, and they aren’t all about Carol Danvers. Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has issued its first-look at Maria Rambeau, and fans are freaking out over the debut.

Welcome to the show, Maria!

As you can see below, the first image of Maria Rambeau from Captain Marvel has gone live. The picture highlights Lashana Lynch who will bring Maria Rambeau to life on-screen, and it sees her in a rather familiar setting.

With a pair of Top Gun-approved shades on, Maria is seen chilling in the cockpit of a jet. The heroine, who is described as being one of Carol’s oldest friends, is the definition of chill. Her cool demeanor is bolstered by her Air Force career, and Entertainment Weekly says the character is also a single mother to a daughter in this film.

Of course, fans were quick to scan the photo for stray easter eggs, and one is very easy to spot. Maria’s plane has a call sign on it that references a major piece of her Marvel history. As you can see, the words “Maria ‘Photon’ Rambeau” are on the side of her jet. This seems to be a direct nod to Photon, the alias that her daughter Monica Rambeau goes by in the comics. After stumbling upon superpowers whilst working as a cargo ship captain, Monica take on the Captain Marvel alias before trading in the name down the line. It seems like Monica takes the name Photon from her mother who bears the call sign in the Air Force, so there is some sweet familial love for you.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.