The ‘Captain Marvel’ Mezco One:12 Action Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Mezco Toyz has launched their Captain Marvel One:12 Collective action figure based on Brie Larson’s appearance in the upcoming film.

The figure stands at 6.3-inches tall with over 30 points of articulation. Additional features include three head portraits, eight interchangeable hands, a bomber jacket, and multiple effects pieces. Naturally, it also comes with one Goose the Cat, which is a must-have accessory for any Captain Marvel figure. Pre-orders for the One:12 Captain Marvel figure are live right here for $80 with free shipping slated for December.

The official description and complete list of features is available below:

“The One:12 Collective Captain Marvel figure features 3 head portraits with the likeness of Brie Larson. One masked head features glow-in-the-dark eyes, highlighting her superpowers. Captain Marvel is accompanied by her space-travel companion and pet cat, Goose.”

The cosmic-powered hero is presented in a fitted suit with star insignia and a removable flight bomber jacket. She comes complete with a range of energy projection effects, perfect for defending earth during a galactic war.



THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE CAPTAIN MARVEL FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Eight (8) interchangeable hands including

One (1) pair of fists (L & R)

One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R)

One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L & R)

One (1) pair of holding hands (L & R)

COSTUME:

Fitted suit with star insignia

Shoulder armor

Wrist gauntlets

Waist belt

Mid-calf boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Goose The Cat

One (1) bomber jacket

Two (2) Energy ball effects

Two (2) Energy wrap effects

Two (2) Energy beam effects

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

“After an accident that caused her DNA to be fused with that of a Kree, Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel, gained superhuman strength, energy projection, and flight. The story follows Captain Marvel as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes as Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.”

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th, 2019.

