‘Captain Marvel’ Star Gemma Chan Teases Her Role as Minn-Erva

Even though Marvel Studios finally released the first trailer for Captain Marvel, we still don’t know a lot about the upcoming movie.

The next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will show Carol Danvers tenure in among the Kree military forces, serving in the elite unit known as Starforce. Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan will play one of Carol’s teammates, playing the Kree soldier known as Minn-Erva.

Chan spoke with The Koz Times about her role in Captain Marvel, careful to tip her hand and reveal any spoilers about the film.

“What I can say is that my character will be very different from the one that we saw in Crazy Rich Asians. It is really an incredible project. The film is very fun,” Chan said. However, she would not divulge anything that would get her on Marvel’s bad side.

“I would love to talk to you about my character in more detail but if I do, Marvel will send probably someone to kill me.”

Chan isn’t the only Captain Marvel actor familiar with Marvel Studios’ level of secrecy. Her co-star Jude Law recently appeared on The Late Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and admitted that he’s unable to even say what character he’s playing.

Law spoke about the differences in secrecy from his role in the Harry Potter franchise to his part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think it might be this British-American difference. With Fantastic Beasts, they’re like ‘We assume you’re not going to give away any of these secrets. And if you do, we’re going to tell you not to again and we may quietly kill you.’ In Marvel, it’s like, ‘DON’T YOU F****** EVER TELL ANYBODY ABOUT THIS!’”

Law then told a story about employees on the set of Captain Marvel whose jobs were to protect the movie’s secrets.

“There was a guy hired, I promise you, on set. I would step out, they would say ‘Mr. Law, we’re ready for you.’ And you would step out in your suit and they’d be like, ‘PUT THE CLOAK ON! PUT THE CLOAK ON! HIDE! PUT THE HOOD ON!’ My children visited the set. They were running, going ‘SIGN THE NDAs! WHO ARE THESE GUYS?’ It was tight and scary.”

It won’t be long until fans learn the secrets of the new movie, as Captain Marvel premiers in theaters on March 8, 2019.