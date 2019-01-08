‘Captain Marvel’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage Debuts During College Football Playoffs

Captain Marvel fans are getting no shortage of content today — including a pretty awesome behind-the-scenes look at the film.

A small behind-the-scenes teaser aired during Monday’s College Football Playoffs, ahead of exclusive footage for the Marvel Studios film. You can check it out above.

The footage shows the film’s star, Brie Larson, speaking about her process for training to play Carol Danvers, including working out for nine months and visiting a real Air Force base. Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck also are featured in the video, and talk about bringing Carol to life on the big screen.

Captain Marvel will see Carol coming to terms with her human heritage, as the Kree-Skrull War ravages the universe in the 1990s. Along the way, audiences will get to see Carol finally make her live-action debut, after decades of her becoming a Marvel Comics fan-favorite.

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet echoed in a previous interview. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

“I think she has an ego, but in a healthy way,” Larson told reporters during a set visit last year. “She doesn’t have an unrealistic expectation of herself – she just owns that she’s really good and really skilled, which feels good to play. She also has an incredible sense of humor, makes fun of herself, makes fun of other people and has no issue if someone makes fun of her.”

“[She’s] probably the most dynamic character that I’ve ever played.” Larson continued. “We’ll see what the movie is, but as of now it’s been the most range I’ve ever played in a character. I’ve had to go through every emotion possible with her…That’s what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what’s happening and what’s coming up, so hopefully that’s what comes out on screen.”

