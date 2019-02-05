‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Featured on InStyle Magazine Cover

It’s just a little over a month until Captain Marvel debuts on the big screen, and one magazine is celebrating in a very awesome way.

Brie Larson, who stars in the film as fighter pilot-turned-superhero Carol Danvers, is set to grace the cover of the March issue of InStyle magazine. Larson recently shared the magazine’s tweet about the cover story – which is written by former Captain Marvel comic editor Sana Amanat – on Twitter.

The InStyle cover story chronicles what drew Larson to the role of Carol Danvers, and the excitement that she has about the film’s massive scale.

“[Carol] didn’t apologize for herself,” Larson explained in the interview. “I felt like that was a really valuable trait, because she is incredibly flawed and makes a lot of mistakes … and has to ask to atone for them, and that is super valuable. She’s not ever shrinking herself down.”

“The movie was the biggest and best opportunity I could have ever asked for,” Larson added. “It was, like, my superpower. This could be my form of activism: doing a film that can play all over the world and be in more places than I can be physically.”

Larson also speaks about the physical training that she underwent to play Captain Marvel, something that she takes pride in.

“The movie is not really going to look any different with the fact that I can actually lift 225 pounds. It doesn’t matter to anyone else, but it did to me,” Larson explained. “Breaking that boundary of what it means for a woman to be muscular and strong and own your body and use it as a tool, that felt meaningful.”

“[My training for the film] really all came out of ignorance, to be honest,” Larson revealed during a visit to the film’s set last year. “I didn’t realize that most people don’t do their own stunts in these movies. I thought you did, and I’ve never been a particularly elegant or athletic person. I’m just an introvert with asthma, and felt like I needed to be able to do that. I just thought, ‘I don’t wanna be on set, and they ask me to do things, and I don’t know how to do it.’ So I started training as soon as I could.”

“Everyone just went along with it, and was like, ‘Cool,’” Larson added. “It wasn’t until we started shooting, and I started doing all my own wire work stunts, and flips and stuff that people were like, ‘Now we’ll tell you: nobody actually does this. We just didn’t want you to stop. But now that you’ve kind of accomplished this thing, we don’t normally do this.” And I was like, ‘Huh?’ But I love it.”

