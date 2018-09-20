Brie Larson Shares New Photo in ‘Captain Marvel’ Shirt

The Captain Marvel trailer made a pretty major splash earlier this week, and it looks like the film’s star is celebrating.

Brie Larson, who will be bringing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel to life in the film, recently shared a photo of herself in an official Captain Marvel t-shirt. The photo, which you can check out below, is simply captioned “yesterday was cool.”

View this post on Instagram Yesterday was cool A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Sep 19, 2018 at 10:22am PDT

It’s safe to say that the world has had a warm response to the first footage of Larson as Carol, with fans very eager to see how Captain Marvel will ultimately come together. While the film will be making some changes to Carol’s origin story, Larson has reassured that it will be presented in a unique way.

“You have this Kree part of her that’s unemotional, that is an amazing fighter and competitive,” Larson explained in an interview earlier this month. “Then there’s this human part of her that is flawed but is also the thing that she ends up leading by. It’s the thing that gets her in trouble, but it’s also the thing that makes her great. And those two sides warring against each other is what makes her her.”

“That is something that is really exciting to me about this film: We did not cut corners on that stuff.” Larson continued. “Like, when it’s funny, it is funny, but also when there’s deep emotional things happening, it’s real. So I was able to bring some of those same things that I’ve brought to full dramatic roles into this, which I’m really proud of because I think it will really set this film apart.”

For Larson, it sounds like signing on for the Captain Marvel role was particularly challenging, for the better.

“I never saw myself doing something like this, mostly because I like being anonymous,” Larson revealed in the same interview. “I like disappearing into characters, and I always felt like if I was out in the public eye too much, it potentially limits you in the future… Just seeing a character who says how she feels and says what’s on her mind and doesn’t let people stand in her way is incredibly empowering.”

