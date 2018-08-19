Is ‘Captain Marvel’ Changing a Small Part of Carol’s Comic Tenure?

Captain Marvel will show fans the making of one of Marvel’s most beloved female heroes, but there’s a chance that the film could be making a few changes along the way.

Earlier this month, Her Universe creator Ashley Eckstein shared a few photos from a visit to Marvel Studios headquarters, where a Captain Marvel-themed event was being held. One of the photos, which you can check out below, shows a series of sweets that were available at the event — including one with a paw print, and one decorated with a pet tag reading “Goose”.

Fun day @Marvel Can we talk about how excited I am for CAPTAIN MARVEL??? Can March be here already??? #captainmarvel pic.twitter.com/2B3j5jezyY — Ashley Eckstein (@HerUniverse) August 8, 2018

For some fans, this has led to one question — could Captain Marvel be changing the name of Carol’s cat?

In the comics, Carol Danvers becomes the owner of a Flerken, an alien race that conveniently resembles Earth’s cats. The Flerken is affectionately named Chewie, because it reminds Carol of Star Wars fan-favorite Chewbacca. But the pet tag saying “Goose” seems to be a reference to the character in Top Gun, the beloved 1986 film about naval pilots.

Several updates from the set of Captain Marvel have hinted at some sort of Flerken appearing in the film, including a jacket that co-star Samuel L. Jackson displayed on social media. But really, nothing has seemed to hint that the Flerken would actually be named Chewie, even though it would have been a pretty easy thing to presume. Seeing as Disney owns both Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, it certainly wouldn’t have been out of the question for Captain Marvel to make a Star Wars reference, especially since several have already been made within existing Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

There’s a chance that renaming the Flerken “Goose” is somehow tied to the plot of Captain Marvel, and we just won’t know the exact reason until the film debuts next year. Or maybe the Top Gun homage is just a way to further the sort of ’80s and ’90s nostalgia that Captain Marvel is going for, especially with a Top Gun sequel set to be released next summer.

Even with this possible minor change, it sounds like Captain Marvel will be keeping the heart of its titular character in focus.

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet said in a previous interview. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

Captain Marvel will soar into theaters on March 8, 2019. It will be followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.