‘Captain Marvel’s Tone Is Somewhere Between ‘Guardians of The Galaxy’ and ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’

Captain Marvel is set to shine a light on an entirely new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it sounds like that will bring about a very interesting tone.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the film’s set, producer Jonathan Schwartz spoke about Captain Marvel‘s place in the MCU, and how the project will strike a blend between some of the franchise’s more serious and light-hearted ventures.

“It’s kind of somewhere in between.” Schwartz explained. “You know, Carol in the comics is a very funny character in her own way. In a way that doesn’t feel like Doctor Strange, in a way that doesn’t feel like Iron Man, like Robert Downey Jr., that gets to be her unique voice, and that’s the voice that we tried to get across.”

“Which isn’t joke a minute, [like] Rocket Racoon [in] Guardians of the Galaxy, which is super funny.” Schwartz continued. “And isn’t super grounded, kinda heavy, as some of our other movies have been. I think it inhabits a place a lot like Doctor Strange, that takes the movie and the stakes of the movie pretty seriously, but allows the characters to have fun within it.”

The latest bit of footage for the film – an extended TV spot that aired during Monday’s College Football Playoffs – arguably showcased that tone in spades. And that level of nuance is something that fans of Carol’s comic appearances have seen for years, something that proved to be an interesting adaptation onscreen.

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet echoed in a previous interview. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible, creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

Captain Marvel will land in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.