Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Update Squashes Bugs on PC

Although Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 may be old news to PS5 players, it’s a brand-new experience for PC players. The Peter Parker and Miles Morales-led adventure was released on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store earlier this year and has been given updates since launch to smooth out the rough edges of the game. Today, Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software launched the latest update, simply titled Patch 7, which aims to continue to bring the best web-swinging experience to PC players ready to take on the villainous Kraven and the powerful symbiote Venom.

Today’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update is a bit unremarkable but does include some worthwhile fixes to annoying bugs plaguing the PC version. Arguably one of the more notable fixes is related to several bugs related to ray-traced interiors. There is also a fix for a bug that caused flickering shadows when HBAO+ or XeGTAO was selected. Many of the fixes are related to visuals and stability, with a couple specifically targeting gameplay. Additionally, Steam players can now enjoy newly added Community Items for the game, including Badges, Trading Cards, Backgrounds, and Emotes.

Here are the full notes for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Update Patch 7 for PC:

Fixed a bug that caused interior objects to appear pixelated with Ray-Traced Interiors enabled.

Addressed a bug that made interior plants shine vibrantly with Ray-Traced Interiors enabled.

Resolved a bug that caused shadows to flicker when Ambient Occlusion was set to HBAO+ or XeGTAO.

Fixed a crash that could occur when minimizing the game application.

Resolved a bug that caused active crimes near the Photo Op in the Upper West Side district to sometimes disappear when the player arrived at target location.

Addressed a bug that caused Display settings to not save when changing Window Mode from Fullscreen to Exclusive Fullscreen.

Exclusive Fullscreen will no longer reset to Fullscreen when using [Alt] + [Tab].

MJ’s lure ability is no longer hardcoded to [E], allowing [ESDF] movement.

Resolved a bug that caused the “Parry: Web Blast” skill to not work under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the Xbox 360 controller layout would cause the camera input to be displayed in the wrong position.

The Field of View setting will no longer affect the UI of mini-games.

Several user interface bug fixes.

Various performance optimizations.

Stability improvements.

