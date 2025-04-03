3 Ways Avengers: Doomsday Will Potentially Shock MCU Fans

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting ready to launch Avengers: Doomsday, the massive crossover directed by the Russo brothers in which Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will battle against Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). The movie is more than a year away from hitting the big screen, but even if long-time fans of the franchise believe that they know everything about the Avengers and their next mission, audiences can still be surprised by what will happen to their beloved heroes when they encounter one of the most powerful villains from the pages of Marvel comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Doomsday will feature a large ensemble cast that will include Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Stewart, and Pedro Pascal. Several characters from different corners of the MCU will come together to put a stop to Doom’s plan. The fact that several storylines from across the franchise will clash together opens up plenty of storytelling possibilities for the Russo brothers, considering how a crossover as massive as this one hasn’t been seen since the release of Avengers: Endgame. Let’s take a look at some of the ways in which Avengers: Doomsday can keep audiences on the edge of their seats once it makes its way to cinemas next year.

The End of the Current MCU

Avengers: Doomsday will presumably involve the Multiverse and a villain who has knowledge about moving through different dimensions. Doctor Doom’s plan hasn’t been revealed to audiences yet, but if Robert Downey Jr.’s antagonist will change the status quo of the franchise, this could turn out to be bigger than Thanos’s (Josh Brolin) attack. The Mad Titan made half of the world’s population disappear, but that happened within the main MCU timeline, with the characters audiences came to know and love over the course of a decade dealing with the consequences.

Avengers: Doomsday will set the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars. The comic book the movie will be based on saw Doctor Doom merging multiple timelines into a single world. By the time a brave group of heroes stopped the villain, a new Marvel universe emerged from the battle. It changed the status quo of the publisher’s history, and if the same thing happens in the MCU, then Avengers: Doomsday will be the last time viewers follow what happens in this timeline before a new iteration of the universe takes its place after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Introducing New Versions of Known Heroes

Marvel Studios

If Marvel Studios wants to launch a soft reboot with the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, there’s one major obstacle the studio will need to address: audiences don’t want to sit through any more origin stories. Viewers have been watching comic book heroes go through personal tragedy and gain their powers over and over again for years. One easy way to introduce new actors to the franchise without giving every single one of them an origin story could be taking heroes from alternate timelines and allowing them to stay in whatever dimension is established at the end of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Chris Evans gave up his role as Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Since then, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson uses the Vibranium shield to protect innocent people in the MCU as Captain America. But what if Marvel Studios introduced an alternate version of Steve Rogers portrayed by a different actor? He wouldn’t steal the spotlight from Captain America himself, but he could offer the franchise new storytelling possibilities. Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was made, and a new actor could take the role of Black Panther, thanks to the Multiverse-related nature of Avengers: Secret Wars. These new performers wouldn’t replace what the original actors have done with the role, but they could give Marvel Studios the chance to tell new stories without the company not being able to use the characters anymore.

An Unexpected Protagonist

Avengers: Infinity War was groundbreaking for the MCU because it used Thanos as the protagonist of the narrative. While audiences rooted for the heroes of the franchise, the Mad Titan’s journey to get the Infinity Stones was the driving point of the blockbuster. Avengers: Doomsday will be written by Stephen McFeely, one of the writers behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. That doesn’t mean that Doctor Doom will be used as the protagonist of the story, but it could mean that viewers aren’t expecting who will carry the premise of the movies on their shoulders.

Sam Wilson could be the lead of Avengers: Doomsday. Ever since the character was seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, his journey has been about proving to people that he’s up for bigger challenges. Another character that could lead the movie is Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. As an original member of the Avengers, Thor could need to form a new team to fight someone who looks exactly like his dear friend, the late Tony Stark. A truly unexpected protagonist could be Shuri, the Black Panther. After having to take the mantle from her late brother, leading the Avengers could be the responsibility Shuri needs in order to become a better leader for Wakanda. Fans are a year away from finding out who the true protagonist of Avengers: Doomsday will be.

What are your theories about Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know in the comments below!