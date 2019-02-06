‘Captain Marvel’ Officially Gets a PG-13 Rating

Captain Marvel is a little over a month away from hitting theaters, and now the details surrounding the film are beginning to fall into place.

According to a new bulletin from the Motion Picture Association of America, Captain Marvel has officially been given a rating of PG-13. The bulletin states that the rating is “for sequences of sci-fi

violence and action, and brief suggestive language.”

While this might not be as telling of a rating as some of Marvel’s past films (Black Panther‘s specification of “a brief rude gesture” comes to mind), it does indicate what fans can expect with Captain Marvel. Seeing as every MCU entry thus far has been PG-13 – with Disney only beginning to toy with the idea of R-rated Marvel movies – this probably was expected.

Captain Marvel will follow Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a former Air Force pilot who comes to terms with her human and alien origins while in the middle of an intergalactic war. The film will be Marvel Studios‘ first female solo movie, and will also explore the 1990s of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s kind of somewhere in between.” producer Jonathan Schwartz explained during a visit to the film’s set. “You know, Carol in the comics is a very funny character in her own way. In a way that doesn’t feel like Doctor Strange, in a way that doesn’t feel like Iron Man, like Robert Downey Jr., that gets to be her unique voice, and that’s the voice that we tried to get across.”

“Which isn’t joke a minute, [like] Rocket Racoon [in] Guardians of the Galaxy, which is super funny.” Schwartz continued. “And isn’t super grounded, kinda heavy, as some of our other movies have been. I think it inhabits a place a lot like Doctor Strange, that takes the movie and the stakes of the movie pretty seriously, but allows the characters to have fun within it.”

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet echoed in a previous interview. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible, creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

Captain Marvel will land in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.