‘Captain Marvel’ Casts Annette Bening

Annette Bening will join Brie Larson in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel.

Bening is a four-time Oscar nominee for the films The Grifters, American Beauty, Being Julia and The Kids Are All Right.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “details on Bening’s character are being kept hidden deep in the Kree Empire but scientist is said to be in her job description.”

Reporter Justin Kroll reports the Bening will be playing Carol Danvers’ mother.

Bening joins a cast that already includes, in addition to Larson, co-stars Jude Law, Ben Mendehlson, Gemma Chan, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Samuel L. Jackson, and Clark Gregg. The film is being directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden.

Captain Marvel officially began filming in March. Brie Larson was cast in the role of Carol Danvers in 2016. The Marvel Comics character was created by Roy Thomas and Gene Colan and first debuted in 1968. Danvers was an air force pilot, but an encounter with Kree technology fused her DNA with the DNA of the alien species. Danvers became the hero called Ms. Marvel. She went through a series of other superhero personas before finally taking on the mantle of her mentor Mar-Vell by becoming the new Captain Marvel.

The film will be set in the 1990s and is inspired by the classic Avengers story “The Kree-Skrull War.” The film will introduce the shape-shifting alien Skrull race to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While fans will have to wait until next year to see Carol Danvers in live-action for the first time, the character’s cinematic debut was teased in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War. Here’s why she didn’t show up to face Thanos in Infinity War itself, but know that her upcoming solo film has “meaningful ties” to the upcoming fourth Avengers movie, which also debuts in 2019.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.