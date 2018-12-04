‘Captain Marvel’ Movie Toys, Watches, Hats, and More Revealed

The Captain Marvel onslaught is heading our way, and we’ve got a big look at what’s coming down the pike for collectors, young fans, and everyone in between.

Captain Marvel recently debuted its second trailer, and now we have a better idea of all the things Marvel will be debuting over the coming months in support of the anticipated hero movie debut (via Yahoo). For those who are all-in on the Hasbro side of things, you’ll have plenty to look forward to, as there will be an 11.5 inch Captain Marvel figure complete with Goose in her backpack. There will also be a traditional Marvel Legends version of Captain Marvel, as well as a Photo Power FX Glove that will feature lights and sound effects from the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain Marvel 11.5 inch figure – $24.99

Marvel Legends Captain Marvel – $19.99

Photo Power FX Glove – $15.99

There will also be contributions from Funko, which include new POPs, Dorbz, Keychains, and Pencil Toppers, which you can learn more about here.

LEGO will also have a new set (though we’re sure there will eventually be more) for fans called Captain Marvel and the Skrull Attack, which will retail for $9.99. You can check out the description below.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7709]

“Fly with Captain Marvel and Nick Fury to rescue Goose the cat from Talos the Skrull! Zoom over the desert with Fury in his awesome Quinjet. Watch out for the Talos’s stud shooter. Fire 4 missiles at once with each of the jet’s flick-missile shooters and attack with Captain Marvel’s power energy. Then grab Goose, place her in the back of the jet and fly away!”

There will be plenty of things for young readers and longtime fans alike in the form of several new books, and you can find them below.

Starforce on the Rise – $13.99 – Available February 2019

What Makes a Hero – $12.99 – Available March 5, 2019

Higher, Further, Faster – $17.99

Powers of a Girl – $16.99

Disney will also offer plenty of new clothing options, including hats, shirts, bomber jackets, and purses, and you can check out more details below.

Captain Marvel shirt and hat (black and red) – $25.99 each

Captain Marvel T-Shirts and hat – $29.99

Captain Marvel hat and bomber jacket – $24.00 each

Captain Marvel T-shirt (blue with gold symbol) – $24.99

Captain Marvel bomber jacket

Captain Marvel kids jacket – $16.95

Captain Marvel backpack – $24.99

New Era will be releasing several hats to go alongside the movie as well, which can be found below.

Captain Marvel hat (blue, gold, and tan) – $34.99

Captain Marvel hat (blue, gold, military style) – $32.00

Captain Marvel hat (black, gold symbol) – $29.99

Her Universe will have several offerings as well, including dresses, jackets, and more.

Captain Marvel dress – $79.90

Captain Marvel jacket – $49.99

You can find even more merchandise below, and all of the photographs can be found in the gallery.

Captain Marvel logo shirt (black and yellow) – $19.99 (AAFES)

Captain Marvel shirt and waist bag – $19.99 (Target)

Captain Marvel bag – $64.00 (Loungefly)

Captain Marvel Stance socks – $20.00

Captain Marvel sunglasses – $85.00 (Diff)

Captain Marvel bangle – $28.00 (Alex & Ani)

Captain Marvel Citizen Watch – $300 (Citizen)

Captain Marvel Invicta Watch (red, blue, and gold) – $299.00 (Invicta)

Captain Marvel Invicta Gold Watch (gold/rose gold) – $279.00 (Invicta)

Captain Marvel Schwinn bicycle – $349.00 (Schwinn)

Captain Marvel backpack 1 (BioWorld)

Captain Marvel crossbody (BioWorld)

Captain Marvel purse (BioWorld)

Captain Marvel bag (BioWorld)

Captain Marvel brown purse (BioWorld)

Captain Marvel clutch (BioWorld)

Captain Marvel clutch (red, blue, and gold) (BioWorld)

Captain Marvel socks (BioWorld)

Captain Marvel pins (BioWorld)

Captain Marvel bracelet (BioWorld)

Captain Marvel ring (BioWorld)

Captain Marvel hat (silver) (BioWorld)

Captain Marvel hat (red, blue, gold) (BioWorld)

Captain Marvel hat (red, blue, gold 2) (BioWorld)

Captain Marvel hat (tan with symbol) (BioWorld)

Captain Marvel throw (NorthWest)

Captain Marvel bedding (Jay Franco)

Captain Marvel vintage print (Artissimo)

Captain Marvel print (Artissimo)

Captain Marvel walkie-talkies (KidDesigns)

Captain Marvel water bottle (Zak Designs)

Captain Marvel headphones (KidDesigns)