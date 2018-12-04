‘Captain Marvel’ Reveals Carol’s MCU Kree Origin

The new Captain Marvel trailer revealed more of this Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) origin story. Of the many Marvel Comics details that fans spotted in the new footage, one thing that is of definite interest is how this movie presents Carol’s relationship to the Kree race, and how she got her powers.

What we’ve seen so far in both Captain Marvel trailers compiles to an origin story that’s somewhat close to the comics, but still filled with a nice bit of mystery. Specifically, we see Carol Danvers in an aerial chase or dogfight that ends with her having seemingly crashed on some kind of forest terrain. There’s a scene where Carol’s plane is disintegrated by a spear of blue energy that envelopes her. Just before that, we see that this energy almost cocoons her, and an even earlier scene shows that the Kree happen upon Carol when she’s laying down, still crackling with the effect of that energy blast and her nose bleeding green blood like a Kree. Other footage reveals that Skrulls were present in the crash, and Jude Law’s character is seen also walking through this forest terrain. It all seemingly points to Carol getting caught up in the Kree/Skrull war, and her powers being a byproduct of that conflict.

After that scene on Earth, there’s an explanation from Annette Bening’s mystery character (The Supreme Intelligence?). According to her, the Kree Empire took in Carol and seemingly gave her some kind transfusion to save her life. According to Bening, that transfusion is what made Carol strong like the Kree, but this is where the mystery could come in.

First of all, the source of this energy explosion that Carol is hit with seems to be a potential major twist in this story. It could be anything from a callback to the classic origin story with Carol meeting Kree spy Mar-Vell to a reference to the power of the Infinity Stones or anything in between. However, when Carol says to Fury later in the trailer that something in her past is the key to everything, that origin of her power could be it.

The other big twist could be what the Kree actually did for Carol — or perhaps what they did not do. Bening tells her that it was the Kree who made her stronger and better than human, but Carol is clearly already bleeding green when the Kree find her in the dirt. We see footage of Carol getting some kind of infusion, but that could just be a blood transfusion for her to get more of what she already has. It would give Captain Marvel an extra layer of subtext, as Carol is basically getting lied to on a cosmic scale.

