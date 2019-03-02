‘Captain Marvel’: Brie Larson Stuns In Limited Edition Art Print

Captain Marvel fans are having a much easier time finding slick merch thanks to Marvel Studios’ new movie, but Sideshow Collectibles‘ latest art print might be one of the most dazzling yet.

Sideshow recently previewed their new Captain Marvel Fine Art Print, titled after the Higher, Further, Faster mantra Brie Larson and Lashana Lynch use in the movie (which originates from the Kelly Sue DeConnick run in the comics). The print is simply gorgeous, feating Captain Marvel in her blue, red, and gold costume soaring through space at breakneck speed with those colors leaving blurs behind her.

The Hala star can also be seen in the background, and all of this was done by artist Orlando Arocena, who you can find on Instagram right here. The regular version of the print is limited to 300 pieces, but there is also an HD Aluminum Metal Variant, which is even more limited at 100 pieces. You can check out the poster in the post below as well as the official description.

“The Higher, Further, Faster: Captain Marvel Print by artist Orlando Arocena will be offered as a Fine Art Print limited to 300 pieces and HD Aluminum Metal Print limited to 100 pieces. The framed Fine Art print and HD Aluminum Metal versions will launch for Pre-Order on Friday, March 8, 2019 between 9AM – Noon (Pacific Time). Any pieces still available of the Fine Art Print on Monday, March 11, 2019 will begin being offered unframed between Noon – 3PM (Pacific Time).”

The print will go up for pre-order on Friday, March 8th, and you can find more photos of it here.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

